Larijani Calls on Muslim Countries to Side with Tehran

Iran’s top security official has called on Muslim countries to side with Tehran.

In a statement on Monday (March 17), Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, stated that Muslim-majority countries are being urged to reconsider their positions in the context of ongoing tensions with the United States and Israel.

In a letter written in Arabic addressed to leaders of various countries, he said, “It is time to deeply consider the future of the Islamic world.”

Larijani stated that the current conflict is between the United States and Israel on one side, and the resistance forces on the other. According to him, the United States is not loyal to anyone, and Israel is an enemy of Muslim countries. Therefore, he urged leaders of Muslim nations to take some time to reflect on their own future and the future of the entire region.

He further added that Iran is sincere towards Muslim countries and has no intention of dominating them.

Larijani claimed that Iran is a victim of so-called ‘American-Zionist aggression,’ aimed at weakening the country. At the same time, he criticized the limited support from Muslim countries during the ongoing crisis.

He also asserted that despite the attacks, the people of Iran have built a strong national and Islamic resistance.

This letter was published at a time when several Muslim countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Bahrain, have condemned Iran’s attacks on their territories.

On the other hand, Iran has repeatedly stated that it will continue to target objectives associated with US regional bases.