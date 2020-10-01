Six including Minni sentenced to death in Barguna Rifat murder trial

A Barguna court today sentenced six persons, including victim’s wife Ayesha Siddiqa Minni, to death in the sensational Rifat murder case.

Barguna District and Sessions Judge Md Asaduzzaman passed the order, sentencing Rakibul Hasan alias Rifat Foraji, Al Kaium alias Rabbi Akon, Mohaimenul Islam Sifat, Rezwan Alai Khan Hridoy alias Tiktok Hridoy, Md Hasan and Ayesha Siddiqa Minni to death.

The court also acquitted four other accused – Rafiul Islam Rabbi, Md Sagar, Kamrul Islam Saimun and Md Musa alias Musa Bond.

The court came up with the judgement after examining 76 witnesses on different hearing dates.

Minni, who was on bail till today on his lawyer’s custody, appeared in the court along with her father Mozammel Haque Kishore in the morning, while the other eight accused were brought from jail amid tight security. Of the 10 adult accused, Md Musa was on the run all along.

The court on January 1 framed charges against the 10 for directly participating in the brutal murder, plotting the crime and helping the killers to escape the scene.

Victim Rifat Sharif was hacked to death in broad daylight in Barguna on June 26. Police on July 16 showed his wife Minni, who was the main witness in the case earlier, arrested for her role in the gruesome murder.