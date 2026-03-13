Speaker and Deputy Speaker Pay Tributes at National Memorial

The newly elected Speaker of the Thirteenth National Parliament, Freedom Fighter Major (Retd.) Hafeez Uddin Ahmed (Bir Bikram), and Deputy Speaker Barrister Kaiser Kamal have paid profound homage to the valiant martyrs of the Great War of Independence.

On Friday (March 13), around 10:15 AM, they laid wreaths at the National Memorial in Savar. During their visit, they observed a moment of silence in remembrance of the martyrs and subsequently signed the memorial’s visitors’ book.

Both the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker expressed gratitude for the sacrifices made by the great martyrs of the Liberation War. They stated that the sacrifices of those who laid down their lives to protect the nation’s independence and sovereignty will forever be remembered.

Other government and parliamentary officials and security personnel who participated in the event confirmed that the solemn atmosphere of the ceremony was appropriately maintained.

Following the conclusion of their tributes, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker have planned to lay wreaths and pay respects at the tombs of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman and BNP’s late Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.