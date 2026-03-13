Bangladesh Needs 275 to Win the Series

Pakistan, propelled by a brilliant start from Saj Sadakat and subsequent partnerships by Rizwan and Salman, initially looked set for a large total. However, controlled bowling by Bangladeshi bowlers in the latter overs restricted the visitors. Pakistan was all out for 274 runs, setting Bangladesh a target of 275 to win.

At the Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz won the toss and elected to bowl, inviting Pakistan to bat first. Pakistan’s openers, Saj Sadakat and Sahibzada Farhan, began with an aggressive batting display.

Sadakat reached his personal half-century in just 31 balls, contributing to an impressive 103-run opening stand. Mehidy Hasan Miraz eventually broke this partnership in the 13th over, dismissing Sadakat for a quickfire 75 runs off just 46 balls, an innings featuring six fours and five sixes.

Young cricketer Shamil Hussain then joined Sahibzada Farhan, playing cautiously. However, Farhan was dismissed shortly after, scoring 31 runs off 46 balls. Shamil followed him back to the pavilion, managing only 6 runs from 22 deliveries.

Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha then formed a formidable fourth-wicket partnership, adding 109 runs and laying the foundation for a significant total. Salman scored 64 runs off 63 balls, an innings embellished with seven fours and a six, before being controversially run out. Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed for 44 runs.

Following the dismissals of these two key batsmen, the remaining batters failed to make substantial contributions. Among the last six to bat, Faheem Ashraf was the highest scorer with 14 runs. Abdul Samad added 11, Hussain Talat 9, Shaheen Shah Afridi 3, Mohammad Wasim 1, and Haris Rauf 2 runs respectively.

For Bangladesh, Rishad Hossain was the pick of the bowlers, claiming three wickets. Mehidy Hasan Miraz took two wickets, while three other bowlers secured one wicket each.