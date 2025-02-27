Stay ready to face the 21st century’s challenges: Army Chief

Army Chief General Waker-uz-Zaman has urged all members of the infantry regiment to remain ready to face the challenges of the 21st century through modern and updated training.

“Stay ready to face the challenges of the 21st century through modern and updated training,” he said during a ceremony of the infantry regiment at the parade ground of the Bangladesh Infantry Regimental Centre (BIRC) in Rajshahi Cantonment this morning.

The Army Chief was inducted as the 7th colonel of the Bangladesh Infantry Regiment, also known as the Regiment of the Millennium in the country, said a release of the Directorate of Inter-Services Public Relations said this afternoon.

Addressing the regiment, General Waker recalled the sacrifices of all valiant members of the regiment and other martyrs during the 1971 Liberation War.

The army chief also highlighted the proud history of the infantry regiment, and its service for the country and the nation.

Lauding the regiment’s activities, and for its role in international affairs, the Army Chief also congratulated regiment personnel to this end.

When the Army Chief reached the venue, he was formally greeted according to customary military tradition and a smart contingent of the Bangladesh Infantry Regiment provided a guard of honor as part of the occasion.

Then, the senior most commander and senior most master warrant officer of the Bangladesh Infantry Regiment presented the Colonel rank badge of the Bangladesh Infantry Regiment to the Army Chief.

Senior military officers, other officers, junior commissioned officers, other ranks of the army and media persons were present at the event.