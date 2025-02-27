বাংলা
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Newly appointed Information Adviser Mahfuz exchanges views with officials
National

Newly appointed Information Adviser Mahfuz exchanges views with officials

by Salauddin
written by Salauddin 2 views 1 minutes read

Newly appointed Information and Broadcasting Adviser Mahfuj Alam exchanged views with officials of the ministry and its subordinate departments as well as organizations at the meeting room of the ministry here today.

Adviser Mahfuz Alam, in his speech, said it is not possible to implement the activities of the ministry smoothly without the cooperation of all concerned.

Wherever the ministry has work opportunities, those scopes should be effectively utilized, ensuring the prompt completion of the ongoing activities, he added.

He urged the ministry’s officials, along with those from subordinate departments and organizations, to formulate specific plans for enhancing the ministry’s efficiency and ensure their effective implementation.

The adviser expressed hope that officials of all relevant departments and agencies would help to implement the ministry’s activities.

Secretary of the ministry Mahbuba Farzana gave welcome address, while Additional Secretary Farah Shammi highlighted the activities of the ministry’s various agencies.

The officials of the ministry and the heads of the subordinate departments were present during the meeting.

Earlier, secretary of the ministry welcomed Adviser Mahfuz Alam with a bouquet.

