Strict Security Measures for Durga Puja: No Alcohol or Cannabis Gatherings Allowed

The upcoming Durga Puja will not allow any gatherings involving alcohol or cannabis, announced Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd.) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury. He said that every puja mandap will remain under round-the-clock surveillance, with adequate Ansar members deployed for security.

Speaking to reporters on Monday (September 8) after a preparatory meeting for the Durga Puja, the adviser emphasized that the fairs usually organized around puja mandaps often turn into gatherings for alcohol and cannabis, but this year such fairs will not be permitted. Border areas will be secured by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), while Ansar forces will be deployed across the country.

He further mentioned that in Dhaka, the immersion of idols must follow a single procession line in proper sequence—one mandap after another. Currently, there are around 33,000 puja mandaps across Bangladesh.

“The Puja organizing committees have not expressed any concerns this year,” the adviser said. “Last year the celebrations were peaceful, and this year Durga Puja will be observed in an even more peaceful manner.”