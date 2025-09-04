Take Care of the Rope Around Your Neck Before the Gallows: Fuad

Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party Secretary General and former Daksu VP Nurul Haque Nur has come under attack, sparking sharp criticism and warnings from party leaders. Barrister Asaduzzaman Fuad, General Secretary of AB Party, has warned that if justice is not ensured, the interim government will face dire consequences.

Speaking to journalists after visiting injured Nur at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Thursday (September 4), Fuad said:

“Before stepping onto the gallows, take care of the rope around your own neck. Keep in mind—this started with Nur, but it will not end with Nur.”

Fuad expressed frustration, saying the advisers of the interim government are following in the footsteps of the Awami League era—forced disappearances, killings, and denial of justice.

He further alleged that if exemplary justice is not delivered, several advisers’ names are already on “assassination plans lists,” and their corpses will also be found in the coming days.

Brutal Attack on Nur and Associates

Fuad accused joint forces and police of brutally attacking Nur in front of the Jatiya Party office and his own office last week.

Nur is now in critical condition, suffering from a broken nasal bone, breathing difficulties, and other injuries. “Doctors are doing their best; we are grateful to them,” said Fuad.

He also mentioned that Student Rights Council General Secretary Nazmul Hasan sustained severe injuries, including spinal displacement, leaving him unable to walk.

No Action Against Commanding Officers

Despite a week passing since the attack, Fuad lamented that no action has been taken against the accused officers. He pointed out that senior army officials who commanded the operation, including brigadiers and major generals, have not been suspended.

“The same criminal network within the army still exists. Some are using family ties with Jatiya Party leader GM Quader for protection,” Fuad alleged.

He added that the interim government has only expressed “concerns” and talked about sending people abroad, but has failed to take real action. “The responsible police and joint force officers should have been immediately released from duty within 24 hours,” he said, labeling the home affairs advisers as “useless and incompetent.”

Alleged Larger Conspiracy

Fuad described the attack not as an isolated political incident but as part of a broader conspiracy.

“We have already received information that in a meeting between S. Alam and Sheikh Hasina, a high-profile assassination plan was discussed ahead of the elections. India’s RAW, Awami League, and Delhi-based Sheikh Hasina are involved,” he alleged, adding that several advisers are already on the target list.

Fuad insisted that the interim government must take strict and exemplary measures immediately.

Jatiya Party’s Role Under Scrutiny

When asked about banning the Jatiya Party, Fuad strongly criticized its role in Bangladesh’s politics.

He argued that Awami League and Sheikh Hasina could not have entrenched India’s dominance over the past 16 years without the help of the Jatiya Party. He cited India’s intervention in the 2014 elections through then Foreign Secretary Sujatha Singh, and pointed to Jatiya Party’s involvement in the 2018 and 2024 “dummy elections.”

“GM Quader’s statements and actions prove his India-centric stance. Recently, his party’s International Affairs Secretary Saqib Rahman was removed without notice, which Quader himself admitted was done at the instruction of the Indian High Commission. How can such a party be considered Bangladeshi? It is a direct threat to our national security,” Fuad asserted.

He further claimed that since the 1980s, the Jatiya Party has consistently worked against Bangladesh’s independence and sovereignty, rehabilitating the Awami League in the process.

“Therefore, the Jatiya Party cannot be considered a pro-Bangladesh political force. Those who do not stand for Bangladesh’s interests have no right to participate in our politics or elections,” Fuad concluded.