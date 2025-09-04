Tarique Rahman greets Muslims on Eid-e-Miladunnabi

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has extended his heartfelt greetings and congratulations to the Muslim brothers and sisters of the world, including Bangladesh, on the occasion of the holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi to be celebrated on September 6.

In a message issued here today, he said Eid-e-Miladunnabi is celebrated with the joy of the arrival of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in the world and learning from his life.

The day of the arrival of the greatest human being on earth, the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), is dignified, important and joyful, he said.

“He is a mercy for the whole world, the greatest gift or favor from Allah for us. Allah, the Almighty, has given him a glorious status,” he said.

The appearance of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) was an enlightening miracle, he said.

With his arrival, mankind found their well-being and peace, as well as liberation from the dark ages of injustice, prejudice, oppression, and discrimination in the world, said Tarique Rahman.

That is why he became the guide to the liberation of humanity, he added.

He said people got an exemplary example of walking on the path of justice and righteousness in the path shown by the Prophet (PBUH).

“With his own ability, honesty, generosity, tolerance, hard work, self-confidence, infinite courage, patience, deep faith in the Creator, devotion, and immense suffering, he fulfilled the great responsibility of establishing the message of the greatest holy book, the Quran, which was revealed to him, namely, Tawheed,” he said.

He said during the dark ages, or the days of ignorance, there was anarchy of adultery and lawlessness in all fields, including law, justice, and administration.

“The one who came at this time is the Rahmatul-il-Alamin”, he added.

He dispelled Ayyam Jahiliya (Age of Ignorance) and established truth, justice and fairness through the establishment of Islam, he said.

Tarique Rahman wished all can follow the greatness of the teachings, ideals and sacrifices of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in own lives.