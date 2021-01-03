Home / Uncategorized / Details

Tarakanda Road Accident killed 7, injured 2

3 January 2021, 1:57:44

Road accidents are not stopping in the country. The news of deaths and injuries has to be given every day. Even today, fresh life fell on the road.

Seven people, including a child, were killed in a bus-autorickshaw collision at Mymensingh’s Tarakanda. At least two others were injured. The casualties occurred at noon on Sunday (January 3).

Our correspondent informed us that a CNG autorickshaw heading to Netrokona collided with a Dhaka-bound Shahjalal Paribahan bus from Netrokona. Seven people died on the spot. The dead included three men, three women and a child.

