Target African, Asian, ME, GCC markets for export earnings: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked all concerned to target the markets of Middle East (ME), gulf countries, Africa, South Asia, South East Asia, East Asia and East Europe for export earnings alongside diversifying the Bangladeshi products.

“We don’t want to limit ourselves with some export items. We have to expand exports. So, we have to diversify our export items,” she said.

The premier made the remarks as the chief guest while handing over the National Export Trophy to 77 top exporters in 32 categories for the fiscal year of 2021-22 at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium here.

She said the economy of America and European countries have now been under pressure and their purchasing capacities have declined and inflation has increased.

“So, pay attention to these countries (Middle East (ME), gulf countries, Africa, South Asia, South East Asia, East Asia and East Europe as the next destination of export),” she said.

The prime minister asked all concerned to find out which country needs what product through research and diversify export items in accordance with their demand.

“We will no more limit us with only one Readymade Garment (RMG) products for export as the demand of same product will not remain same all the times,” she said.

She asked all to modify the design and fashion of the products to cope with the changing trends and desires for goods over the period.

The prime minister said digital divide or information communication technologies are in the highest demand across the globe.

“If we can produce digital divide more, we can export those,” she added.

Apart from these, pharmaceuticals, leather and leather goods, jute and jute goods, agriculture and food processing items, fruits, frozen fishes including shrimp and crafts can be exported abroad, she said.

“Jute is environment friendly and there is nothing which can’t be produced from the jute,” she said, adding Bangladesh can earn huge foreign currencies exporting the jute items.

She went on saying a revolution has created in agriculture sector in Bangladesh.

“Many agricultual products are being produced. We can export agriculture products abroad by diversifying those,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina reiterated her call to pursue economic diplomacy alongside the political one to make the country financially solvent.

She said her government has done massive development up to the villages aimed at increasing purchasing capacities of the grassroots people and their living standard.

“There is huge demand of our produced goods in our local market as the purchasing capacities of the commoner have increased,” she said.

Turning to the award recipients, she said the recognition will encourage them more in export and thus they will make contribution to the national economy.

Among the award winning exporters, Rifat Garments Ltd, in readymade garment (RMG) woven category, received the highest recognition, the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Export Trophy, for highest export earnings in the fiscal 2021-22.

The winning exporters received gold, silver and bronze awards. Some 28 firms were conferred gold awards, 27 silver and the rest 21 bronze awards.

State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu, the ministry’s Parliamentary Standing Committee Chairman Tipu Munshi, Commerce Secretary Md Selim Uddin, Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) Vice Chairman Md Anwar Hossain and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Mahbubul Alam, spoke on the occasion.

Rifat Garments Ltd Director Sajid Azad expressed feelings on winning the highest recognition, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Export Trophy.

Deputy Managing Director of Picard Bangladesh Amrita Makin Islam expressed feelings on winning gold medal for highest export earnings in leather and leather goods category.

A documentary on export business was screened at the function.