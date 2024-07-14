বাংলা
Sunday, July 14, 2024
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home National PM seeks enhanced trade, cooperation among South, South-East Asia
National

PM seeks enhanced trade, cooperation among South, South-East Asia

by Salauddin
written by Salauddin 2 views 2 minutes read

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today laid emphasis on increasing trade, commerce, and cooperation among South Asia and South East Asia, alongside putting importance on coast to coast communications between Bangladesh and Thailand.

“If needed, Bangladesh could offer a separate land in Cox’s Bazar where the Thai investors could flourish their tourism business,” she said.

The premier said this while visiting Adviser to the Prime Minister of Thailand Dr Nalinee Taveesin called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban here.

PM’s Press Secretary Md Nayeemul Islam Khan briefed the reporters after the meeting.

Dr Nalinee, who poses the rank of minister, is now visiting Bangladesh as part of her four-day official visit. She is also a Thai trade representative.

She arrived in Dhaka on Saturday and is leading a Thai business delegation.

The prime minister said upon completion of the Cox’s Bazar international airport, it would be easier to communicate with Thailand.

She mentioned that as the maritime boundary of the country has been identified, it would be better to do every work making it related with the Blue Economy.

“As the maritime boundary has been established, we now have immense opportunities, and investors from Thailand can establish a joint venture with any local investor for utilising their expertise here,” she said

Dr Nalinee said they are trying to find good matching in energy, logistics, food processing, sea food and tourism.

“They are actively searching partner here, and they are working,” the PM’s press secretary said.

He said the Thai delegation also expressed their interest in halal food processing industry as they have thousands of halal food products.

“They told that there is an extraordinary opportunity for Bangladesh to collaborate in this sector for grabbing global and national markets,” Khan said.

PM’s Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin and Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present.

You may also like

Target African, Asian, ME, GCC markets for export earnings: PM

PM confers National Export Trophy on 77 exporters

Met office predicts heavy rain falls in parts of country

It’s high time to invest in Bangladesh: PM to Chinese businessmen

PM to have meetings with Chinese President, Premier tomorrow

PM leaves for Beijing on 4-day bilateral visit

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

Met office predicts heavy rain falls in parts of country
It’s high time to invest in Bangladesh: PM to Chinese businessmen
PM to have meetings with Chinese President, Premier tomorrow
PM leaves for Beijing on 4-day bilateral visit

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More