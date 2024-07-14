PM seeks enhanced trade, cooperation among South, South-East Asia

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today laid emphasis on increasing trade, commerce, and cooperation among South Asia and South East Asia, alongside putting importance on coast to coast communications between Bangladesh and Thailand.

“If needed, Bangladesh could offer a separate land in Cox’s Bazar where the Thai investors could flourish their tourism business,” she said.

The premier said this while visiting Adviser to the Prime Minister of Thailand Dr Nalinee Taveesin called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban here.

PM’s Press Secretary Md Nayeemul Islam Khan briefed the reporters after the meeting.

Dr Nalinee, who poses the rank of minister, is now visiting Bangladesh as part of her four-day official visit. She is also a Thai trade representative.

She arrived in Dhaka on Saturday and is leading a Thai business delegation.

The prime minister said upon completion of the Cox’s Bazar international airport, it would be easier to communicate with Thailand.

She mentioned that as the maritime boundary of the country has been identified, it would be better to do every work making it related with the Blue Economy.

“As the maritime boundary has been established, we now have immense opportunities, and investors from Thailand can establish a joint venture with any local investor for utilising their expertise here,” she said

Dr Nalinee said they are trying to find good matching in energy, logistics, food processing, sea food and tourism.

“They are actively searching partner here, and they are working,” the PM’s press secretary said.

He said the Thai delegation also expressed their interest in halal food processing industry as they have thousands of halal food products.

“They told that there is an extraordinary opportunity for Bangladesh to collaborate in this sector for grabbing global and national markets,” Khan said.

PM’s Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin and Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present.