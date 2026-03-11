The energy map in 2026: OPEC+ and the Custodial crude paradox

Oil markets are no longer defined by simple shifts in supply and demand. While physical balances still matter, price formation is increasingly shaped by who controls access to barrels, under what conditions, and for how long. What once moved gradually on inventories and consumption trends now reacts abruptly to geopolitical permissions, sovereign decisions, and headline risk.

This shift has been building for years, but it has become more visible as OPEC+ combines disciplined supply management with a market environment dominated by geopolitical uncertainty. Prices are held in check not by abundance, but by restraint, until a disruption, or the threat of one, forces a rapid repricing. The result is an oil market suspended between engineered stability and sudden volatility.

From market share wars to market access control

But that’s not the first time OPEC has pivoted. In late 2014, the organization repeatedly raised output amid a US shale oil boom to regain market share lost to US producers. The strategy coincided with slowing Chinese demand and triggered a sharp price collapse, with crude losing more than a third of its value in a single quarter.

The context today is more nuanced. Major players like the US and Russia are engaged in a game of market control that transcends volume alone. Sanctioned regimes, exemptions, shadow fleets, and strategic stockpiling are now the norm.

Against this backdrop, rising tensions in the Middle East, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and the US administration’s shifting stance on Venezuelan oil have added significant friction to global supply chains. A new element has emerged in this power play: Custodial crude.

As crude stockpiles return to the center of energy trade, the defining question is: How can OPEC+ stabilize oil prices when supply is governed by sovereignty, exemptions, and conditional permissions? Whoever controls the marginal barrel now defines the market direction.

The role of custodial crude in the uncertainty equation

Custodial crude refers to physical oil and refined products held in third-party inventories where ownership or transfer rights are subject to friction. In 2026, this category has come back into focus as geopolitical tensions dominate the debate.

In normal markets, inventories act as a buffer. When production surpasses consumption, crude and by-products like diesel are stored in pipelines or floating storage. When consumption exceeds demand, these inventories supplement supply. This relationship typically links inventory levels directly to price expectations.

However, market risk now distorts this link. Geopolitical conflict, sanctions, or major political events—such as recent policy shifts regarding the Venezuelan administration—can damage or freeze custodial transfer points (e.g., pipelines to tanks, tanks to vessels). In such situations, uncertainty dominates, decoupling price from physical availability.

Another factor driving volatility is measurement risk. Any discrepancies during custody transfers in politically sensitive regions can cause commercial friction, loss, and ultimately, market distrust. Inventory management is crucial for cost stability; while custodial crude provides a physical buffer, the efficiency of holding it is instrumental in the “theory of storage” that underpins futures markets.

Can OPEC+ still “discipline” the oil market?

Eight core OPEC+ nations, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, have maintained production cuts through the first quarter of 2026. This reinforces the stance taken in late 2025 to halt output increases due to seasonally weaker demand.

Meanwhile, the IEA projects global oil supply to expand by 2.5 million bpd (barrels per day) this year. While OPEC+ strives for discipline, the “human element” of the market remains the most volatile factor. As Quoc Dat Tong, financial markets strategist at Exness, notes, “In an environment so volatile, best practices or any pricing discipline that OPEC+ can or could impose is maintaining price stability, yet the risk remains as geopolitical uncertainty and inflationary pressures loom.”

Venezuela, the market’s biggest uncertainty variable

Nowhere is the definition of “custodial risk” clearer than in Venezuela. Following the seismic political shift in January—and the subsequent installation of an interim administration working with Washington—the market’s focus has moved from regime change to recovery reality.

The US Treasury’s rapid issuance of General Licenses 48 through 50 in February effectively reopened the door for Western majors like Chevron, Eni, and Repsol to re-engage. On paper, the sanctions wall has fallen. Venezuela boasts the world’s largest proven reserves—over 300 billion barrels along the Orinoco Belt.

While headlines suggest a flood of new oil, the physical reality is a “rusted pipe” problem. Years of underinvestment have left the custodial transfer points—pipelines, upgraders, and export terminals—in critical disrepair.

Presently, production hovers near 1 million barrels per day, a fraction of its historical peak. The “sentiment” has shifted: traders are no longer pricing in a political blockade, but an infrastructure bottleneck. The market now understands that while the legal permission to export exists, the physical capacity to move those barrels will take massive capital injection to restore.

For the remainder of 2026, Venezuela serves as a psychological cap on long-term prices rather than a short-term flood. The barrels are accessible in theory, but until the custodial chain is repaired, they remain trapped in the ground.

Why risk premiums appear and fade quickly

The Venezuela dynamic is a microcosm of broader market behavior. Tensions involving Russia, Iran, or South America prompt traders to add a “risk premium” to the spot price. This is the cost of uncertainty. The defining feature of the 2026 market, however, is the speed at which these premiums vanish.

Because short-term supply and demand are relatively inelastic—you cannot drill a new well or switch a power plant to nuclear in a week—small disruptions in perceived access result in outsized price spikes. But the inverse is also true: when the threat fails to materialize (or in Venezuela’s case, when the “flood” of new oil proves to be a trickle), the premium collapses just as quickly.

This leaves slow-moving capital trapped. The market doesn’t glide between these states; it gaps.

Pay attention to curve signals, spreads, and inventories

Market signals warn of a potential contango structure developing as we head toward mid-year, where future prices trade higher than spot prices—a classic sign of oversupply. With WTI futures currently trading below the breakeven point for many shale wells, US production may face a slowdown. Industry leaders like Vitol and TotalEnergies have signaled that current price levels could trim US shale output by up to 300,000 bpd this year, eventually tightening the balance.

Against this backdrop, the backwardation that defined 2023–2024 is fading. Monitoring inventory data and curve structure is now the only way to navigate this shifting landscape.