The Himalayan Daughter’s New Dawn: Nepal’s Journey from Uprising to the Ballot Box

By Masudur Rahaman Special Correspondent reporting from Kathmandu

Nepal, the “Daughter of the Himalayas,” stands at a historic crossroads. After the country’s long-standing political foundations were shaken by the “Gen Z” youth movement in September last year, a transformative wind of change has been blowing across the nation since the dawn of 2026. Ahead of the general elections scheduled for March 5, the atmosphere throughout Nepal is thick with anticipation—yet beneath this electoral fervor lies a bloody history and deep-seated uncertainty.

The genesis of this transition is rooted in the tragic events of September 8 and 9, 2025. What began as spontaneous youth protests against social media bans, systemic corruption, and economic stagnation rapidly evolved into a national uprising that claimed at least 77 lives. In the face of this overwhelming public outcry, then-Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was forced to resign. By September 12, an interim government was established under the leadership of former Chief Justice Sushila Karki. Her administration’s primary mandate is to restore law and order and revive a collapsed economy while steering the nation toward the upcoming polls.

As of January 2026, the political landscape has become exceptionally complex. The traditional powerhouses are facing a crisis of identity and survival. The Nepali Congress, the nation’s oldest party, is paralyzed by an internal rift between a veteran guard clinging to power and a younger faction demanding a total overhaul. Meanwhile, the Oli-led UML continues to challenge the legitimacy of the interim process. However, the most disruptive force in this cycle is Balen Shah, the popular rapper and former Mayor of Kathmandu. As a primary icon for the youth, Shah has sent shockwaves through the establishment by resigning his post to run for a seat in the direct elections, effectively challenging the old guard on their own turf.

While the Election Commission began implementing the code of conduct on January 19, the path to stability remains fragile. At a recent event in Kathmandu, interim Prime Minister Karki emphasized that Nepal would not be allowed to descend into further instability. Yet, her administration faces a dual challenge: the unrelenting pressure from Gen Z activists for radical reform and the strategic non-cooperation of established parties. Furthermore, ensuring national security remains a critical test following the widespread violence and looting of weapons during the peak of the 2025 unrest.

The international community is also watching closely. Superpowers including India, China, and the United States are monitoring the transition, as each seeks a stable and friendly government in this strategically vital Himalayan region. The recovery of Nepal’s foreign investment and its vital tourism sector depends entirely on the perceived success and fairness of these elections.

Nepal is now on the verge of a historic metamorphosis. On one side is the struggle for survival by the old parties; on the other, the fierce political aspirations of a new generation. Whether the March 5 elections will end the country’s long-standing instability or signal the beginning of a new crisis remains to be seen. The answer is currently locked within the silent potential of the ballot box, but from the highways of Kathmandu to the plains of the Terai, the call to build a “New Nepal” has never been louder.