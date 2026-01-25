BNP worked to change the fate of the nation’s people, says Tarique Rahman

BNP has worked to change the fate of the nation’s people, commented party chairman Tarique Rahman. He stated, “Today, the time for change has come. If this change is to be truly meaningful and if the fate of the country’s people is to be transformed, then all of us must remain united today.”

He made these remarks at a rally held on Sunday (January 25) afternoon at Chattogram’s Polo Ground.

BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman said, “I urge all of you to be alert and keep a watchful eye on one matter. For the past 15-16 years, many new voters here have never been able to cast their votes in their lifetime. Have you been able to? You were deprived of your right to vote.” Just then, the Azaan (call to prayer) began. He paused and said, “Okay, the Azaan is happening. Let the Azaan finish. Then we will resume our speech.”

Tarique Rahman said, “This is that Chattogram where, whether we speak of the Liberation War, the movement for democratic rights, or the 2024 movement, we remember those who were martyred here, including Wasin Akram. This is that Chattogram where people from the plains and the hills live together. During the 1971 war, we did not differentiate between people from the plains and people from the hills. We want to build our desired Bangladesh with everyone, embracing all. Whether they are people from the hills or the plains, whether they are followers of Islam or any other religion, we want to build our desired Bangladesh with everyone. And if we are to build that desired Bangladesh, then today, I appeal to the millions of people present here, and through you, to the millions of people in your areas.”

He further added, “I urge everyone who believes in democracy, in freedom of speech, and in the independence of democracy, to place their trust in ‘Dhaner Sheesh’ (BNP’s electoral symbol) and the BNP. Inshallah, if ‘Dhaner Sheesh’ and BNP are elected, BNP will work alongside you and the hardworking people of this country to build their desired Bangladesh, Inshallah.”

At the end of his speech, Tarique Rahman introduced the candidates for all constituencies in Chattogram.

Earlier, Tarique Rahman took the stage at 12:15 PM amidst tight security. The rally venue erupted in applause at that time. The BNP Chairman waved his hand, greeting leaders, activists, and supporters.