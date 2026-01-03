The United States will run Venezuela, Trump announced

US President Donald Trump has announced that the United States is going to take control of South America’s oil-rich country, Venezuela. He said, ‘We will run the country until there is a peaceful change of power in Venezuela.’

Trump made these comments to the media on Saturday (January 3) after the military attack on Venezuela and the demand to “arrest” the country’s President Nicolás Maduro.

The US President claims that the US wants peace for the people of Venezuela. However, if necessary, preparations for a second round of military attacks on a larger scale have been made, he said.

Trump also said that very soon US oil companies will enter Venezuela. He thanked the members of the US Armed Forces for conducting successful military operations. In his words, ‘What the US forces did last night, no other country in the world could do it.’

Earlier in a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that the United States had launched a massive attack on Venezuela and that the country’s president Nicolas Maduro and his wife had been detained and removed from the country.

After several months of threats, the US forces carried out a series of airstrikes in various places, including the capital Caracas, in the early hours of Saturday (January 3). A US official confirmed the attack.

In videos shared by eyewitnesses and on social media, explosions, the roar of warplanes and thick black smoke filled the skies over Caracas for about an hour and a half from 2 a.m. local time.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro declared a national emergency in the country immediately after the attack and ordered the deployment of defense forces.