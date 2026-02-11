Thirteenth National Election and Referendum Underway Today Across the Nation

Polling for the much-anticipated Thirteenth National Parliamentary Election is being held today (Thursday, February 12). Voting will continue uninterrupted from 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM. This election will also feature a referendum alongside the National Parliamentary vote.

The largest security cordon in the country’s history has been established around this election. According to the Election Commission, approximately 900,000 members of the armed forces and law enforcement agencies will be deployed. Among them, over 700,000 members of the police and Ansar will be in primary charge.

Among the armed forces, 103,000 army personnel will be on duty. Additionally, 5,000 navy personnel and 3,500 air force members will maintain special surveillance in 17 constituencies across five districts. The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Coast Guard will work to ensure a peaceful environment in border and coastal areas.

Technology-driven surveillance has been incorporated into the security arrangements. To prevent rigging and violence in high-risk centers, 25,000 police members will be on duty wearing body-worn cameras. Additionally, over 500 drones will be used for aerial surveillance.

While elections in the country’s history have often been a symbol of celebration, they have also been marred by allegations of violence, conflict, and polling station occupation. Out of the last 12 national elections, only four maintained a festive atmosphere until the end. In the remaining eight, the government, Election Commission, and law enforcement agencies faced criticism for failing to uphold the integrity of the vote.

Election Commissioner Anowarul Islam Sarker stated, ‘We are organizing such a large election from a somewhat fragile situation. The current election environment and law and order situation are good. Nevertheless, the Election Commission is making every effort to deliver an even better election.’

The EC informed that not only have forces been deployed, but instructions have also been given to strictly suppress any attempts to create disorder. The Fire Service will also be ready for control and rescue operations if the situation deteriorates.

Fifty political parties are participating in this election. Additionally, a significant number of independent candidates are also contesting. The total number of seats is 299. Voting in the Sherpur-3 constituency has been postponed due to the death of a candidate in that seat.

The total number of candidates is 2,028. Among them, 1,755 are political party candidates and 273 are independent candidates. There are a total of 83 female candidates—63 from parties and 20 independent. The number of male candidates is 1,945—1,692 from parties and 253 independent.

The number of voters has increased compared to before. Therefore, stakeholders have stated that additional preparations have been made to ensure the security of votes and voters. The Election Commission hopes to organize an acceptable and peaceful election through collective efforts by the end of the day.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) A. M. M. Nasir Uddin said, ‘The Election Commission is organizing a free, fair, and impartial election. Strict accountability will be ensured in the election. After completing all preparations for the 13th national election, the Commission is determined to hold a free, fair, and participatory election.’

Regarding election preparations, he added, ‘With the cooperation of the government, law enforcement agencies, and everyone else, tomorrow’s election will be free, fair, and impartial. Through the reports of journalists and observers, the true aspects of the voting will emerge.’