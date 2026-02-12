Chief Advisor Casts Vote

Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus, Chief Advisor of the interim government, has cast his vote in the Thirteenth Parliamentary Election and Referendum. He exercised his franchise at 10 AM on Thursday, February 12, at the Gulshan Model School and College polling station in the capital.

The much-anticipated Thirteenth National Parliamentary Election and Referendum have commenced. Voting will continue uninterrupted from 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM across 42,958 polling stations in 299 parliamentary constituencies. The election for the Sherpur-3 constituency has been postponed due to the demise of the Jamaat-e-Islami candidate.

Through this historic election, an elected government will be established in the country. With the governance of this elected government, Bangladesh will complete the first phase of its transition to democracy. After a decade and a half, the people of the country have had the opportunity to vote spontaneously. By casting their votes, the public will choose the leaders of the country for the next five years, leading to the establishment of an elected democratic government. In addition to the parliamentary election, today, Thursday, citizens also have the opportunity to participate in a referendum concerning state reforms.