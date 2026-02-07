This Election is Extremely Important for National Reconstruction: Tareque Rahman

BNP Chairman Tareque Rahman has pledged to implement various development projects, including an airport in Thakurgaon, if his party wins the 13th national parliamentary election and forms the government. He made this promise at an election rally held in Thakurgaon on Saturday (February 7) morning.

Tareque Rahman stated that people have been deprived of both political and economic rights. He added that the previous ruling parties failed to make women and youth economically self-reliant.

He further said that for over a decade, the people of the country have been unable to exercise their voting rights. On February 12, people will cast their votes. This election is not just for electing public representatives, but also extremely important for the reconstruction of the country. If elected to power, the BNP will not only govern but also take initiatives for national reconstruction.

He also announced the introduction of ‘Family Cards’ and ‘Agricultural Cards’. Through these cards, farmers will be able to easily obtain loans, fertilizers, and pesticides. If a ‘Dhanner Shish’ (BNP’s electoral symbol) candidate is elected, agricultural loans up to 10,000 Taka will be waived. Additionally, the government will repay agricultural loans taken from registered NGOs.

Tareque Rahman outlined his plan to develop the northern region as a hub for agro-based industries.

He stated that factories would be established in agricultural areas to create employment opportunities. Initiatives would be taken to launch tea factories and industrial plants in Panchagarh and Thakurgaon. Efforts would be made to transform young people into skilled manpower through training. The demand for establishing a cadet college in Thakurgaon would also be addressed. Additionally, he promised the construction of cold storage facilities, IT parks for youth, a medical college, and a public university.

He noted that over the past decade, the ruling class was preoccupied with their own interests, depriving ordinary people of healthcare services. If the BNP comes to power, healthcare workers will be appointed for better health services. “We have struggled and protested; now, with the people, we must rebuild the nation,” he said. He also emphasized the goal of achieving food self-sufficiency for Bangladesh and stressed the need for public cooperation in this endeavor.

He further commented that while one party might criticize another, mere criticism yields nothing for the public. People want to know what will be done for them. The BNP is working with welfare-oriented plans for the people and views the people as the source of all power. He spoke of building a Bangladesh where mothers and sisters can move around safely, young people will not be unemployed, and everyone will have access to medical facilities.

Besides achieving independence, it has been protected for 24 years. Now, democracy must be strengthened, and the country must be rebuilt. There will be no discrimination based on religion or caste; everyone will be evaluated based on merit. The BNP Chairman also stated that if a ‘Dhanner Shish’ candidate is elected, they will work with accountability to the people.