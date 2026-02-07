Home » Upcoming Week ‘Very Crucial’: Chief Adviser
Upcoming Week ‘Very Crucial’: Chief Adviser

by newsdesk
Professor Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser to the interim government, stated that the preparatory phase of the election has been completed very well so far. ‘We are very happy,’ he added.

He said, ‘The challenge for us now is to conduct the voting fairly. The next one week is very crucial (important).’

He made these remarks on Saturday (February 7) at the State Guest House Jamuna, during a high-level meeting on the preparations for the National Parliament election, scheduled to be held on February 12.

On Saturday night, in a press briefing organized outside Jamuna, the Press Secretary provided this information, quoting the Chief Adviser.

Shafiqul Alam, quoting the Chief Adviser, informed that during the meeting, the Chief Adviser stated that election campaigns are ongoing across the country in an enthusiastic and peaceful environment.

He further stated, ‘No one is speaking ill against anyone. There is no impolite behavior or rude speech. This is a very positive change for our political history and culture.’

