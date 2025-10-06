Time Has Come, I Will Return to Bangladesh Soon: Tarique Rahman

Tarique Rahman, Acting Chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), currently residing in London, has stated that he plans to return to Bangladesh soon. In an interview with BBC Bangla, he discussed various political issues, including the upcoming elections.

When asked about his return to Bangladesh, Tarique Rahman mentioned that certain circumstances had previously delayed his return. However, he believes the time has now come, and he intends to return soon, Insha’Allah.

Regarding the possibility of returning before the elections, he emphasized that as a political worker, it is natural to be involved in the electoral process. He expressed his desire to be present with the people during the elections and to support them.

Addressing concerns about security raised by some party members, he acknowledged that various types of apprehensions have been expressed by individuals and have been reported in the media.

The first part of this interview was broadcast on BBC Bangla’s verified Facebook page on Monday, October 6, 2025.