Price of 12 kg LPG Cylinder Reduced Further

Consumer-level price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has been reduced again. For October, the price of a 12 kg LPG cylinder has been lowered by 29 taka, now fixed at 1,241 taka.

On Tuesday (7 October), the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) announced the price cut. The new price will be effective from 6:00 PM on the same day.

BERC Chairman Jalal Ahmed said that the price for October was reduced from 1,270 taka to 1,241 taka by cutting 29 taka.

Previously, on 2 September, the last adjustment had been made: for September, the 12 kg cylinder price was reduced by 3 taka, to 1,270 taka.

At the same time, BERC also cut the price of autogas. For October, the consumer price of autogas (including VAT) has been reduced by 1.38 taka, to 56.77 taka per liter. Earlier, on 2 September, autogas price had been cut by 13 paisa, fixing the September consumer price (with VAT) at 58.15 taka per liter.

In a media release, BERC stated that for October, Saudi Aramco’s declared CP (cost price) for propane and butane are 495 USD and 475 USD per metric ton, respectively; taking the ratio of propane to butane at 35:65, the average CP is considered 482 USD per metric ton in price adjustments for private LPG and autogas at consumer level.

It is noted that in 2024 LPG and autogas prices were cut in 4 phases and increased in 7 phases. This current adjustment is a price reduction.

Last year, prices were raised in January, February, March, July, August, September, and October, and reduced in April, May, June, and November. December remained unchanged.