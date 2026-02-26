Tk 340 Billion in Remittances Arrived in 25 Days

In the first 25 days of February this year, Bangladesh received expatriate income or remittances totaling 2.792 billion US dollars. In Bangladeshi currency, this amounts to Tk 340.62 billion (calculated at an exchange rate of Tk 122 per dollar). Of this, Tk 13.176 billion in remittances was received yesterday, Wednesday (February 25).

Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Arif Hossain Khan provided this information on Thursday (February 26) afternoon.

Arif Hossain Khan stated that in the first 25 days of February last year, remittances stood at 2.281 billion dollars. During this period, expatriate income increased by 22.40 percent.

On the other hand, from July 1 to February 25 of the current fiscal year, remittances totaled 22.225 billion dollars. For the same period in the last fiscal year (July 1 to February 25), remittances were 18.242 billion dollars.