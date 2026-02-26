Sarwar Takes Charge as Acting DMP Commissioner

Md. Sarwar, Additional Police Commissioner (Supernumerary Additional IGP), will serve as the Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) until a new commissioner joins.

This information was announced in a circular signed by Shamima Yasmin Khandaker, Additional DIG (Personnel Management-1), on Thursday (February 26).

Earlier, Sheikh Md. Sajjat Ali, the Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), submitted his resignation citing ‘personal and family’ reasons, despite his contract being valid until next November.

Sheikh Md. Sajjat Ali, an officer of the 1984 batch of the BCS Police cadre, was dismissed from service in November 2016 while serving as Additional IGP at the Police Headquarters during the tenure of the previous Awami League government.

Following the fall of the Awami League government, the interim government retroactively reinstated him. Subsequently, on November 20, 2024, Sajjat Ali took charge as the 38th Police Commissioner of DMP.