বাংলা
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home National Tk 347.13cr approved for expenditures of JS for FY25
National

Tk 347.13cr approved for expenditures of JS for FY25

by Salauddin
written by Salauddin 7 views 1 minutes read

Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Secretariat Commission today approved an estimated Taka 347.13 crore as budget for its development and non-development expenditures for the fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25).

The approval came from the 35th meeting of the Parliament Secretariat Commission at the cabinet room of the Jatiya Sangsad this afternoon.

Prime Minister and Leader of the House Sheikh Hasina was present at the meeting with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

The amount in the revised budget for the current fiscal year was Taka 324.67crore.

The meeting also discussed about implementation of the decisions taken in the last meeting and expressed satisfaction over its progress.

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali and Leader of the Opposition GM Quader were also present at the meeting while Chief Whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury attended the meeting on special invitation.

You may also like

Cabin crew held with 2kg gold at Dhaka airport

PM for speedily repairing damaged embankments due to ‘Remal’

PM to visit cyclone-hit areas on Thursday

Govt must bring back Tarique to execute court verdict: PM

Bangladesh issues highest cyclone warning as evacuation underway

Over 8 lakh people evacuated as cyclone ‘Remal’ approaches: Mohibur

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: [email protected]

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

Tk 347.13cr approved for expenditures of JS for FY25
PM to visit cyclone-hit areas on Thursday
Govt must bring back Tarique to execute court verdict: PM
Bangladesh issues highest cyclone warning as evacuation underway

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More