Tk 347.13cr approved for expenditures of JS for FY25

Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Secretariat Commission today approved an estimated Taka 347.13 crore as budget for its development and non-development expenditures for the fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25).

The approval came from the 35th meeting of the Parliament Secretariat Commission at the cabinet room of the Jatiya Sangsad this afternoon.

Prime Minister and Leader of the House Sheikh Hasina was present at the meeting with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

The amount in the revised budget for the current fiscal year was Taka 324.67crore.

The meeting also discussed about implementation of the decisions taken in the last meeting and expressed satisfaction over its progress.

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali and Leader of the Opposition GM Quader were also present at the meeting while Chief Whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury attended the meeting on special invitation.