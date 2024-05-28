Tigers’ 1st warm-up game against USA cancelled

Bangladesh’s match against the USA, their first official warm-up game for the upcoming T20 World Cup, was cancelled today at Prairie View Cricket Complex Ground in Dallas, Texas.

Due to the conditions of the facilities following the adverse weather that has affected the area, the match cancelled, officials said.

The match was a chance for Bangladesh to take further revenge of their surprising 2-1 series defeat to USA a few days ago.

After conceding the series following the defeats in the first two matches, Bangladesh got back strongly, thrashing USA by 10 wickets in the first match. But even the record margin victory was not enough to earn the faith of the cricket loving fans back in the country because USA rested their four first choice players including the captain Monank Patel in that match.

Those four players were supposed to play the third and final game and Bangladesh looked to be in waiting to showcase their real strength. However at the end, the conditions of the outfield didn’t allow them to take the revenge again.

Bangladesh now will head to New York where they will participate in number of ICC programmes before taking on India for their second and final warm-up game on June 1.

A projection light show featuring the 20 captains will light up the Rockefeller Center Building in New York City, commencing at 20h15 (sunset) on May 31. The projection show will run multiple times up until midnight. Whole Bangladesh team is expected to be present in that programme.