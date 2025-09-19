Tokayev to Attend UN General Assembly, Meet Global Leaders in New York

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to make a working visit to New York from Sept. 21–23, according to the Akorda press service.

During his trip, Tokayev will take part in the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly and hold bilateral meetings with world leaders and heads of international organizations.

His agenda also includes a roundtable discussion with U.S. business leaders and meetings with top executives from major global corporations.

Tokayev last visited New York in September 2023, where he participated in the Central Asia–U.S. summit and addressed the General Debate of the UN General Assembly’s 78th session.