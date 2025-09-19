US Blocks UN Security Council Resolution Calling for Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Release

On Thursday, the United States vetoed a proposed United Nations Security Council resolution that would have demanded an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, and the release of hostages. This marks the sixth time the US has used its veto power in relation to the Gaza war at the UN’s most powerful body.

All 14 other members of the Security Council supported the resolution, which also urged Israel to lift restrictions on humanitarian aid into Gaza — a region home to about 2.1 million Palestinians.

US officials argued that the draft resolution failed to condemn Hamas and did not explicitly recognise Israel’s right to self-defence. Senior US policy adviser Morgan Ortagus said the resolution contained “unacceptable language” and legitimised “false narratives” favouring Hamas.

For their part, Palestinian representatives expressed deep disappointment. UN Ambassador Riyad Mansour acknowledged the anger and frustration of Palestinians who hoped the resolution might bring relief or a pathway to ending what he described as a “nightmare.”

The timing of the vote is significant. It comes just days before the annual UN General Assembly, where world leaders are expected to raise the Gaza situation. Some US allies may also formally recognise a Palestinian state during the Assembly — a move strongly opposed by the US and Israel.

A recent UN report raised alarm over worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza, including famine in Gaza City and likely spread across the territory if aid restrictions continue and no ceasefire is achieved. The resolution had sought to address these crises directly.