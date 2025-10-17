Top Political Leaders Sign Historic July National Charter

On 17 October, the historic July National Charter signing ceremony took place at the South Plaza of the National Parliament, attended by senior leaders of various political parties, including BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and Ganadhikar Parishad. Government advisors and high-ranking officials were also present. The ceremony began with the rendition of the national anthem.

From February to July, the National Consensus Commission held several rounds of discussions with the political parties, reaching consensus on 84 reform proposals. Following the drafting of the charter, expert opinions were sought, and revisions were made before finalizing the document in written form. The finalized copy was provided to all political parties last Tuesday.

Before the signing ceremony, tensions arose around the Parliament area. Students and citizens injured during the July uprising, known as ‘July Fighters,’ staged a sit-in from early morning demanding official recognition and acknowledgment as heroes. The Deputy Chairman of the National Consensus Commission, Professor Ali Riaz, requested them to leave, but the protesters continued their sit-in. Law enforcement later removed them from the area.

According to reports, in response to the demands of the July Fighters, Clause 5 of the charter’s pledge has been amended to include their recognition.

Through this historic signing, political parties have reaffirmed their commitment to national consensus, marking a significant step toward implementing reforms across various sectors of the country.