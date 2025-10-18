Government to Block Sites for Gambling Ads Starting Tomorrow

The Bangladesh government will begin blocking all online platforms that display or promote gambling and betting ads. Starting tomorrow, any news portal, website, or social media page that hosts such content will face an immediate ban.

Officials from the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) said that many online platforms still publish gambling promotions. These actions break the Pornography Control Act 2012 and the Cyber Security Directive 2025. Both laws treat gambling-related ads as criminal offenses.

The BTRC has warned all media houses to remove such content right away. It also asked them to review their Google AdSense policies to ensure compliance. Websites that ignore this directive will lose access to Bangladeshi internet networks.

The National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA), Criminal Investigation Department (CID), National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre (NTMC), National Security Intelligence (NSI), and Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) will jointly monitor violations. Each agency will take direct action against offenders.

Some popular portals, including CricInfo and Dhaka Post, have already removed gambling-related content after receiving warnings. The government says this step will help protect young people from harmful online material.

“We aim to keep the internet clean, safe, and youth-friendly,” said a BTRC spokesperson.

Authorities also plan to raise awareness about ethical digital advertising. They encourage news sites to use local or verified ad networks instead of foreign gambling ads.

