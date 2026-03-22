Train-Bus Collision at Railway Crossing in Cumilla, Death Toll Rises to 12

The death toll from a horrific accident at Paduar Bazar railway crossing in Cumilla has risen to 12. Among the deceased are seven men, three women, and two children. Their identities have not yet been confirmed.

Ajay Bhowmik, Medical Officer of the Emergency Department at Cumilla Medical College Hospital, confirmed the death toll.

The accident occurred around 3 AM on Saturday (March 21) night. A mail train traveling from Chattogram to Dhaka collided with a passenger bus of Mamun Paribahan at the Paduar Bazar area. Following the collision, the train dragged the bus for nearly half a kilometer.

Initially, seven bodies were recovered from the scene. Later, as more deaths were reported at the hospital, the total death toll rose to 12.