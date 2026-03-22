Home » Train-Bus Collision at Railway Crossing in Cumilla, Death Toll Rises to 12
FeaturedNational

Train-Bus Collision at Railway Crossing in Cumilla, Death Toll Rises to 12

by newsdesk
written by newsdesk 0 comments 5 views

The death toll from a horrific accident at Paduar Bazar railway crossing in Cumilla has risen to 12. Among the deceased are seven men, three women, and two children. Their identities have not yet been confirmed.

Ajay Bhowmik, Medical Officer of the Emergency Department at Cumilla Medical College Hospital, confirmed the death toll.

The accident occurred around 3 AM on Saturday (March 21) night. A mail train traveling from Chattogram to Dhaka collided with a passenger bus of Mamun Paribahan at the Paduar Bazar area. Following the collision, the train dragged the bus for nearly half a kilometer.

Initially, seven bodies were recovered from the scene. Later, as more deaths were reported at the hospital, the total death toll rose to 12.

You may also like

Cumilla Accident: 3 Investigation Committees Formed, Families of Deceased to Receive BDT...

Bridge Collapses into River with Hundreds, Four Dead Including Siblings

Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrated Nationwide, Prayers Offered for National Welfare

President and Prime Minister Offer Eid Prayers at National Eidgah

Holy Eid al-Fitr Today, Festivities Across the Nation

US-Israel Attacks: Objectives Questioned, Ultimate Purpose Unclear

@2020 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by TEchWinks

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More