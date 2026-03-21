Bridge Collapses into River with Hundreds, Four Dead Including Siblings

A floating bridge in Dewanganj, Jamalpur, collapsed, sending hundreds of people celebrating Eid into the Brahmaputra River. So far, four children have been reported dead, with two more children currently missing.

The accident occurred on Saturday (March 21) afternoon on the Brahmaputra River in front of the Dewanganj Police Station.

The four deceased children are identified as Abdul Motaleb (6) and his sister Khadija (12), children of Sher Ali from Kalurchar area of Dewanganj Upazila, Jamalpur; Mayamoni (10), daughter of Zaynal from Dakatia Para of the same upazila; and Abir Hossain (14), son of Habibullah from Beltoli Railgate area.

According to local sources, every year during Eid, there is a large gathering of people on and around this bridge. This year too, a significant crowd gathered there on Eid afternoon. The bridge had been in a dilapidated condition for a long time, and it suddenly collapsed today due to the excessive pressure.

At the time of the collapse, over a hundred people fell into the river. While many managed to swim ashore, some children were swept away by the strong currents. Three children died at the scene.

Upon receiving the news, the Fire Service and local residents initiated rescue operations. According to relevant officials, two children are still missing.

Mubin Khan, Leader of Dewanganj Fire Service, confirmed the incident, stating that rescue operations are ongoing and efforts are being made to locate the missing.