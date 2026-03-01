Trump Agrees to New Talks with Iran

US President Donald Trump has announced that Iran’s new leadership has expressed interest in engaging in talks with his administration, and he has agreed to these discussions.

In a statement to The Atlantic magazine, Trump said, “They want to talk, and I’ve agreed to talk. So I will engage in discussions with them.”

He further added, “They should have done this sooner. They should have agreed to a very practical and simple matter much earlier. They’ve waited too long.”

However, he did not comment on when these discussions would begin or where they would take place.

According to analysts, in the context of ongoing tensions, this potential dialogue could mark a significant turning point in the relationship between the two countries, although no formal schedule has been announced yet.

Source: Al Jazeera.