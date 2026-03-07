Trump Demands Iran’s ‘Surrender,’ Iran Rejects and Responds

Tehran’s top officials have strongly rejected and ridiculed Donald Trump’s comments regarding his alleged role in the election of Iran’s next Supreme Leader, as well as his demand for the country’s surrender.

This information was shared by Abbas Aslani, Senior Research Fellow at the Center for Middle East Strategic Studies, in an interview with Al Jazeera.

Aslani stated that Trump’s controversial remarks have not signaled any shift in Tehran’s stance; rather, they are viewed as an indication of firm adherence to its current policy. According to Iranian officials, the ‘Assembly of Experts’ holds the sole authority to elect the country’s next Supreme Leader, allowing no room for foreign interference. They have outright dismissed Trump’s demands as absurd.

Analyzing recent events, Aslani further noted a confident tone in Tehran’s current position. Iran shows no signs of compromise or policy change with the United States; instead, it is maintaining its rigid stance in response to Trump’s comments.

Source: Al Jazeera