Defaming Someone with False Accusations is a Great Sin: Mirza Abbas

Mirza Abbas, a standing committee member of the BNP, stated that elders always teach that lying is a grave sin. Therefore, defaming someone with false accusations is an even greater injustice. He urged everyone to stay away from such sins.

He made these remarks as the chief guest at a Dua and Iftar mahfil organized on Friday (March 6) at Siddheswari Girls’ School ground in the capital, praying for the salvation of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia’s soul. The event was organized by Ramna Thana BNP.

Criticizing his opponent in the 13th national parliamentary election, Mirza Abbas stated that his rival would not have received so many votes if there had been no vote rigging in his constituency. He claimed that there wasn’t a single relative in any ward of Dhaka-8 constituency who voted for his opponent.

He further added that he could name those who voted for him. He also claimed that they protected votes by guarding polling centers set up in several schools on election night. He alleged that otherwise, all centers would have been stamped (with ballots for the opponent), and through an unusual strategy of ‘election engineering,’ the blame is being shifted onto the BNP.

He said, “I have no history of losing in my area. Everyone knows that elections did not truly happen during the Awami League’s tenure. How many votes I received in which place is not for you to see. I have friends and relatives in this area. Therefore, I have no shortage of votes.”

“My question is, how did you get so many votes without election engineering? That is my question to the nation today. I can prove that you rigged the election.”

Dhaka Metropolitan and local BNP leaders and activists were present at the Iftar mahfil, which was presided over by Ramna Thana BNP Convenor Ashraful Islam and conducted by Member Secretary Mohammad Shamim Hossain.