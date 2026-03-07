Home » Trump Demands ‘Unconditional Surrender’ from Iran
Amidst ongoing tensions in the Middle East, US President Donald Trump has demanded ‘unconditional surrender’ from Iran.

In a social media post, Trump stated that there would be no compromise or agreement with Iran — their only path is unconditional surrender.

He further mentioned in the post that Iran needs a new leadership whom he deems ‘acceptable’. He claimed that if the current leadership steps down, the US and its allies could assist in the country’s reconstruction.

Trump called on members of Iran’s military, police, and the IRGC special forces to surrender their weapons. He stated that they could receive ‘full security or immunity’ if they surrender. Otherwise, he warned, ‘certain death’ awaits them.

Analysts believe that Trump’s remarks have further escalated the situation amidst the ongoing conflict between the US and Iran in the Middle East.

Source: Al Jazeera

