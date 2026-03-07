Alvi’s ‘Last Post’: Shocking Allegations Against Wife Ikra Regarding Her Past

Actor Zaher Alvi, who has been in hiding, has leveled multiple serious allegations against his wife, Afra Ifnath Khan Ikra. He made these claims in a lengthy status update posted on his Facebook account on Friday (March 6) at 11:35 PM. He also referred to the post as his ‘last post.’ In it, he raised various questions concerning CCTV footage, the post-mortem report, and his wife’s past.

Alvi claims that there was a CCTV camera in the drawing and dining rooms of his house, control of which was exclusively with Ikra’s phone. He stated that on the nights of March 25, 26, and 27, several of Ikra’s friends visited their home and stayed until midnight. He also accused them of smoking cigarettes, consuming cannabis, and drinking alcohol. According to Alvi, the day before her death, Ikra had her assistant bring sleeping pills, which were administered in front of the CCTV camera. He has appealed to the authorities to ensure that these footage are not deleted or tampered with.

The actor also expressed apprehension regarding his wife’s mobile phone and the post-mortem report. He informed that Ikra’s phone has been sent for forensic examination by the police. This will reveal who deactivated her Facebook account and if any attempts were made to delete conversations. He also believes that the post-mortem report might indicate alcohol or drug consumption on the preceding night. Alvi alleged that a party attempted to obstruct the post-mortem examination before it even began.

Furthermore, while responding to allegations of his own extramarital affair, Alvi also raised questions about his wife’s past. He claimed that questions have arisen regarding Ikra’s relationship with a classmate named ‘Nabi’ from the 41st batch of Jahangirnagar University. He also stated that in 2010, after eloping and marrying, Ikra’s family arranged her marriage elsewhere without his knowledge. Alvi claims that Ikra consented to and even consummated that marriage while he was still alive. He mentioned in his status update that upon realizing her mistake, Ikra returned to him, and he forgave and accepted her.

Towards the end of the status update, Alvi expressed extreme apprehension, stating that pressure from higher authorities, the vengeful nature of Ikra’s family, and betrayal from colleagues might not allow him to survive. For the sake of his only child’s future, he has pleaded with the general public and journalists for a fair investigation and verification of the evidence. Finally, he also sought forgiveness from everyone.