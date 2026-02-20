Trump Gives Iran 10-Day Ultimatum; Iran Threatens Retaliation Across the Region if Attacked

President Donald Trump has given Iran 10 days to reach an agreement with the United States. Trump issued this ultimatum to Iran yesterday, Thursday (February 19), during a conference hosted by the Gaza Board of Peace.

He threatened that adverse consequences would follow if a deal was not concluded within this period.

In response, Iran has issued a counter-threat. Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, in a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, stated that any attack on Iran would result in retaliatory strikes targeting all US bases and infrastructure across the Middle East. He emphasized that while Iran does not seek war, it would respond to any aggression, holding the United States fully responsible for the repercussions.

Meanwhile, the US media outlet Wall Street Journal reported today, Friday, that the United States would initially launch limited attacks on Iran, potentially targeting government buildings and security infrastructure. This move would aim to pressure Iran into a nuclear deal. Should Iran still refuse to agree to a deal under their terms, a large-scale attack would ensue, with the objective of overthrowing the government of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.