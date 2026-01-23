Trump: Large Fleet of Warships Sent Towards Iran

The United States has dispatched a massive fleet of warships towards Iran to ‘keep an eye’ on the country. President Donald Trump himself confirmed this information.

Speaking to reporters yesterday on his way back to Washington from the World Economic Forum conference in Davos, Switzerland, he said, “We have sent an armada (a large fleet of warships) towards Iran. If necessary… I’m not saying anything is going to happen, maybe we won’t need to use this fleet, but we are keeping them (Iran) under close surveillance.”

Multiple senior officials from the Trump administration, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, stated that the aircraft carrier USS Abraham and several guided-missile destroyers have departed for Iran, and this fleet of warships will take up position near Iran’s coast within the next few days.

One US official mentioned that Iran might launch missile attacks targeting US military bases in the Middle East at any time in the near future. As a precautionary measure to thwart such attacks, some air defense systems are being sent with this fleet of warships. Additionally, the fleet carries a substantial amount of ammunition, missiles, drones, and explosives.

US officials stated that this fleet departed from the Asia-Pacific region last week, heading towards Iran.

It is worth noting that since Donald Trump began his second term as president in January 2025, relations between Iran and the United States have steadily deteriorated. In June of last year, there was also a conflict between the two countries.

Towards the end of last December, anti-government protests in Iran escalated significantly. At that time, Trump had stated that if Iran adopted brutal methods to suppress the protests, there could be another military operation in the country.

Ultimately, that military operation did not materialize. However, some international political analysts fear that the Trump administration’s decision to send a fleet of warships instead could further escalate tensions in the Middle East.

Source: Reuters.