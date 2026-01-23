Jamaat Amir Alleges: “Cards Offered as Temptation, Similar to 10 Taka per kg Rice Scheme”

Dr. Shafiqur Rahman, Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami, has alleged that people are now being tempted with various cards, similar to the promise of providing rice at 10 Taka per kg.

The top leader of the 10-party electoral alliance made this accusation to journalists at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Friday (January 23) morning, before heading to the northern region to attend an election rally.

He stated, “We do not think of buying people. We respect human lives. Those who themselves engage in such activities are now trying to shift the blame onto others. Many cards are being offered as temptations, similar to the 10 Taka per kg rice scheme. It’s as if flats are being handed over to people immediately. However, we despise influencing the legitimate right to vote and the power of the people through such illicit means.”

Assuring development based on justice and reason, not false dreams, if they form a government, the Jamaat Amir said, “If we get the opportunity to serve the country and form a government through the votes, love, and support of the people, then, based on reason – not illusory dreams or false promises, but on reality – we will utilize all our strength and the nation’s resources to undertake initiatives for justice-based development and problem-solving.”

Regarding postal ballots, he said, “Postal ballots have started to be dispatched. They have not yet reached several places. Time is running out. I urge the Election Commission to take appropriate measures in this regard. It must be ensured that these ballots can return with votes within the stipulated time. If they cannot, it will be a great misfortune for the nation.”

Dr. Shafiqur Rahman appealed to expatriates, saying, “I request our expatriate brothers and sisters: if this right, which has been established, becomes firmly rooted, then a strong remedy for the various forms of deprivation you face will have been placed in your hands.”

“Therefore, vote unhesitatingly for whomever you love, whichever party you prefer, or whichever individual you favor. Your vote will determine who will govern this country in the future and who will get the opportunity to serve it. If you neglect to cast your vote, even a single vote could make a difference in an electoral seat. In that case, what you desired might not be reflected, and something else might happen instead. Remember, voting is not just your right, but also your sacred duty. You must fulfill both.”

Regarding the referendum, the Jamaat Amir stated, “Those of us who desire significant change in politics will say ‘yes’ in the referendum.”

He added, “Since we aim to build the nation unitedly, we are not contesting elections individually or solely as a party. We are moving forward together with all patriotic and Islamic parties of Bangladesh. There might be some exceptions. We have assured the nation that we will build Bangladesh together, not alone.”