বাংলা
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home » Trump names billionaire investment banker as envoy to Britain
World News

Trump names billionaire investment banker as envoy to Britain

by Salauddin
written by Salauddin 3 views 1 minutes read

President-elect Donald Trump on Monday named billionaire investment banker Warren Stephens as his pick for US ambassador to Britain.

The longtime Republican donor was once reportedly opposed to Trump and gave money to a group dedicated to stopping him from winning his party’s presidential primary in 2016.

Stephens, whose investment bank Stephens Inc is based in the southern state of Arkansas, has since funneled money into a political action committee that backed Trump’s 2024 election campaign.

“Warren has always dreamed of serving the United States full time. I am thrilled that he will now have that opportunity as the top Diplomat, representing the U.S.A. to one of America’s most cherished and beloved Allies,” Trump said in a statement.

   

The incoming president has made a raft of nominations for his administration in recent weeks ahead of his inauguration on January 20.

He recently named Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law Jared Kushner, as the US ambassador to France.

During his first term in the White House, Trump appointed another billionaire and campaign supporter, businessman Woody Johnson, as US ambassador to Britain.

You may also like

HC scraps lower court verdict over Aug 21 attack, acquits all convicts

Syria war monitor says rebels control most of Aleppo

Angry at Spain’s flood response, 100,000 rally in Valencia

Masato Kanda becomes ADB’s new president

Hezbollah proclaims ‘victory’ over Israel

Trump seeks to have civil fraud ruling quashed

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

ICT orders to produce ex-ministers Amu, Qamrul on Dec 4
CA seeks robust Swedish investment in Bangladesh
HC scraps lower court verdict over Aug 21 attack, acquits all convicts
Syria war monitor says rebels control most of Aleppo

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More