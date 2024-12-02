বাংলা
Monday, December 2, 2024
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home » CA for more intensive work to revitalise SAARC
National

CA for more intensive work to revitalise SAARC

by Mir Shakil
written by Mir Shakil 1 views 2 minutes read

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today urged the SAARC Secretariat to work more intensely to make the regional body functional for the common benefit of the South Asian countries.

“SAARC is a forgotten word. If you can revitalise it, this will give dividend to the people of the whole region,” he said as Secretary General of SAARC Golam Sarwar called on him at his office in Tejgaon here.

Sarwar thanked Prof Yunus for being a big supporter of the SAARC and said that they were encouraged by his recent call to South Asian leaders for the revival of the multilateral body.

He briefed the Bangladesh chief adviser about the ongoing activities of SAARC at the working level, including the Programming Committee, Governing Bodies of Regional Centres and Specialised Bodies, events on climate change, SDGs, regional integration, customs cooperation, among others.

   

He said that in the absence of high-level meetings, the functional initiatives were not getting adequate strength and clarity.

Prof Yunus and the SAARC secretary general discussed the need for meetings of foreign secretaries, foreign ministers, and other sectoral ministers, and even the summit of the leaders for better functioning of the body.

“We have partnerships with a lot of organisations. We are trying to explore those,” said the SAARC secretary general.

The chief adviser asked the secretary general to work on multilateral issues such as the export of hydroelectric power of Nepal to neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, India, and Bhutan.

   

He invited young people from SAARC countries to join the youth festival in Bangladesh in January.

“This will be good because this focuses on youth. The whole SAARC idea is to bring people together. This could be one way of opening the door,” the chief adviser said.

This year, SAARC celebrates the historic 40th Charter Day.

The SAARC secretary general requested continued support and guidance from the Bangladesh government for reinvigorating the SAARC process in realising the charter objectives of the association.

   

You may also like

ICT orders to produce ex-ministers Amu, Qamrul on Dec 4

CA seeks robust Swedish investment in Bangladesh

Bangladesh committed to sweeping labour reforms: Chief Adviser

CEC, 4 ECs sworn in

Police initiates probe into passenger harassment incidents at HSIA

Power review committee for hiring reputed international law firm

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

Syria war monitor says rebels control most of Aleppo
Angry at Spain’s flood response, 100,000 rally in Valencia
Masato Kanda becomes ADB’s new president
Hezbollah proclaims ‘victory’ over Israel

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More