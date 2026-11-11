Trump-Netanyahu’s Heated Exchange Over Iran Issue

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly had a heated telephone exchange last week due to disagreements over resuming military operations against Iran.

This information was reported by Anadolu Agency on Tuesday (November 10).

According to Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, citing sources familiar with the discussion, the main topic of the phone call was Iran and the divergence of opinions between Washington and Tel Aviv regarding the resumption of war against the country.

Sources described the conversation as extremely difficult and confrontational. One of them referred to the call as ‘a shouting conversation from hell.’

However, Netanyahu’s office rejected this report, claiming that the conversation between the two leaders was not heated. The office stated, ‘Fake news, completely meaningless.’

A senior Israeli official also confirmed the phone call but insisted that the conversation was not difficult.

Earlier, a Financial Times report, citing a person aware of the discussions, stated that Netanyahu was calling Trump ‘daily’ to urge him to resume military operations against Iran.

The British newspaper’s report added that Arab and Muslim leaders were concerned by Netanyahu’s continued efforts. Regional leaders had urged Trump to prioritize diplomacy over new military action.

On Monday, Trump announced that Gulf allies, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Kuwait, oppose any new military operation against Tehran.

Citing ‘positive momentum’ towards resolving the conflict, he said that the likelihood of a resumption of US attacks on Iran was ‘very low.’

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated on Tuesday that Washington sees no immediate need to resume large-scale military operations against Iran, as economic pressure is contributing to achieving its goals.

Rubio added that the US would continue its economic campaign against Tehran but warned that American forces are prepared to retaliate if Washington’s ‘red lines’ are crossed.

Meanwhile, Qatar announced on Tuesday that it has received positive responses from Washington and Tehran in its mediation efforts. However, uncertainty regarding the possibility of reaching an agreement still persists.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. While subsequent diplomatic efforts and a memorandum of understanding were signed between Washington and Tehran, discussions have not yet reached a final agreement.

Source: Anadolu Agency