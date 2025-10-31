Trump stirs global tensions with surprise nuclear test order

US President Donald Trump’s surprise

directive to begin nuclear weapons testing provoked global criticism on

Friday, as it raised the specter of renewed superpower tensions.

The announcement on social media was issued just before Trump — who boasts

frequently about being a peace president — went into a summit with Chinese

leader Xi Jinping in South Korea.

Trump’s announcement left much unanswered — chiefly whether he meant testing

weapons systems or actually conducting test explosions, something the United

States has not done since 1992.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth defended Trump’s directive as a “responsible”

move.

“We need to have a credible nuclear deterrent. That is the baseline of our

deterrence,” Hegseth told reporters on the sidelines of a Southeast Asian

regional defense summit in Malaysia. “Having understanding and resuming

testing is a pretty responsible, very responsible way to do that.”

US foe Iran called the directive “regressive and irresponsible”, adding that

it was a threat to international security.

“A nuclear-armed bully is resuming testing of atomic weapons. The same bully

has been demonizing Iran’s peaceful nuclear program,” foreign minister Abbas

Araghchi posted on social media.

Japanese atomic bomb survivors group Nihon Hidankyo sent a letter of protest

to the US embassy in Japan.

The directive “directly contradicts the efforts by nations around the world

striving for a peaceful world without nuclear weapons and is utterly

unacceptable,” the Nobel Peace Prize-winning group said in the letter

obtained by AFP.

– Global nuclear testing ban –

Following Trump’s meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, China’s foreign

ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun urged the United States to “earnestly abide” by

a global nuclear testing ban.

China and the United States observe a de facto moratorium on testing nuclear

warheads, though Russia and the United States regularly run military drills

involving nuclear-capable systems.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said through a spokesman that “nuclear

testing can never be permitted under any circumstances.”

The United States has been a signatory since 1996 to the Comprehensive

Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, which bans all atomic test explosions, whether for

military or civilian purposes.

Vice President JD Vance said the US nuclear arsenal needed to be tested to

ensure it actually “functions properly,” but did not elaborate on what type

of tests Trump had ordered.

The president’s statement “speaks for itself,” Vance told reporters at the

White House on Thursday.

“It’s an important part of American national security to make sure that this

nuclear arsenal we have actually functions properly, and that’s part of a

testing regime,” he added.

The announcement came days after Russia declared it had tested nuclear-

capable, nuclear-powered cruise missiles and sea drones.

“Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the

Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis,”

Trump said on Truth Social earlier this week.

Trump also claimed that the United States has more nuclear weapons than any

other country.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said in its

latest annual report that Russia possesses 5,459 nuclear warheads, compared

to 5,177 for the United States and 600 for China.

The Kremlin questioned whether Trump was well-informed about Russia’s

military activities.

The recent weapons drills “cannot in any way be interpreted as a nuclear

test,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

“We hope that the information was conveyed correctly to President Trump.”

Peskov then implied that Russia would conduct its own live warhead tests if

Trump did it first.

Further muddying the waters, Trump also repeated to reporters a previous

claim that he wants negotiations with Russia and China on reducing nuclear

weapons forces.

“Denuclearization would be a tremendous thing,” he said.

– Last US test in 1992 –

The United States conducted 1,054 nuclear tests between July 16, 1945, when

the first was conducted in New Mexico, and 1992.

Its two nuclear attacks on Japan during World War II make it the only country

to have used the weapons in combat.

The last US nuclear test explosion was in September 1992, a 20-kiloton

underground detonation at the Nevada Nuclear Security Site.

Then-president George H.W. Bush imposed a moratorium on further tests in

October 1992 that has been continued by successive administrations.

Nuclear testing was replaced by non-nuclear and subcritical experiments using

advanced computer simulations.