বাংলা
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home » Trump toughens crackdown on immigration and diversity
World News

Trump toughens crackdown on immigration and diversity

by Salauddin
written by Salauddin 3 views 3 minutes read

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday deployment of an extra 1,500 US troops to the Mexican border, as he stepped up a crackdown against illegal immigration and diversity programs in a whirlwind start to his second term.

The 78-year-old Republican — who has pledged a “golden age” for America — halted refugee arrivals and threatened to prosecute local authorities that fail to deport migrants.

As part of his blitz of right-wing measures on returning to office, the billionaire also ordered that US government employees in diversity programs — conceived as ways to combat racism and sexism — be put on paid leave immediately.

Trump held what was reportedly his first phone call with a foreign leader since taking office Monday, talking with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who promised increased trade to the United States, according to the kingdom’s foreign ministry.

And in the latest round of appointments, Trump announced that fast food executive Andrew Puzder — who has previously faced questions over his business and private conduct — will be the new US ambassador to the European Union.

He named his longtime Secret Service bodyguard Sean Curran — who was at his side when an assassin opened fire and grazed his ear during a presidential campaign rally last July — as director of the security agency, which protects the president and other top officials.

A fierce critic of the media, conservative activist L. Brent Bozell, was named to head the agency overseeing public media outlets including Voice of America.

But while Trump is steamrolling through Washington, there have been surprise speedbumps.

Close advisor and world’s richest man Elon Musk revealed budding tensions when he bashed an AI investment mega project that Trump himself publicly touted at a White House event, flanked by top Silicon Valley tycoons.

And Trump prompted questions when he threatened Russia with sanctions if it doesn’t accept a Ukraine peace deal — something he previously had claimed he would broker within 24 hours.

His predecessor Joe Biden had left him a “lot of work,” Trump told Fox News’s Sean Hannity in his first television interview since taking office.

– Migrants and diversity fight –

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that an executive order signed Monday would dispatch 1,500 more troops to the border.

There are already more than 2,000 US soldiers at the frontier to support the US border patrol and police stopping migrants from crossing illegally.

The US Justice Department meanwhile threatened to prosecute local and state authorities if they fail to cooperate with Trump’s pledge to deport “millions and millions” of undocumented immigrants.

Trump also halted arrivals of refugees already cleared to enter the United States as part of the crackdown, according to a State Department memo.

Equally prominent on Trump’s agenda has been a full-on battle against so-called diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs — enacted to tackle racism and sexism but which conservatives say discriminate against white people, and white men in particular.

US government workers in diversity offices must be put on paid leave by 5:00 pm (2200 GMT) Wednesday, Leavitt confirmed.

Trump is also ending “radical” affirmative action in awarding federal contracts, revoking an order crafted to combat racism that dates back to the civil rights era of the 1960s. He likewise targeted “DEI madness” in hiring employees for the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA).

Leavitt told NBC Trump would be “returning America to a merit based society where people are hired based on their skills, not for the color of their skin” — a reference to conservative complaints that programs aimed at encouraging minority success instead shut out whites.

One of Trump’s first acts as president on Monday was to pardon more than a thousand supporters who stormed the US Capitol, attacking police and vandalizing the seat of US democracy, after he lost the 2020 election.

You may also like

Israel army says attacks continue in Gaza, ceasefire still not in effect

Israel PM office says ‘deal to release the hostages’ reached

Biden warns of Trump ‘oligarchy’ in dark farewell speech

Fire in Tejgaon truck stand garage under control, 6 trucks gutted

Air tankers fight Los Angeles fires from frantic skies

Whole streets burn as fires rage around Los Angeles

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

Govt wants to ensure secure investment for new entrepreneurs: Chief Adviser
Israel PM office says ‘deal to release the hostages’ reached
Old incident of Hindu elderly man killing falsified as recent one
Khalilur urges Rohingyas to raise unified position ahead of UN conference

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More