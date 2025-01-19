বাংলা
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Israel army says attacks continue in Gaza, ceasefire still not in effect
World News

Israel army says attacks continue in Gaza, ceasefire still not in effect

by Salauddin
by Salauddin

The Israeli military said Sunday that it continued to carry out attacks in Gaza, insisting that a ceasefire with Hamas had still not come into effect as the group had not provided a list of hostages to be released.

“The IDF continues to strike within the Gaza area at this time. According to the prime minister’s directives, the ceasefire will not come into effect until Hamas fulfils its commitments,” military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement.

AFP footage, however, showed hundreds of Gazans cheering and celebrating after 06:30 GMT in the central city of Deir el-Balah, the time when the ceasefire was to come into effect.

Many were taking pictures on their mobile phones, clapping and hugging each other.

About 30 minutes later, AFPTV showed a thick plume of grey smoke rising over northeastern Gaza.

