UAE Expatriates’ Lives Trapped in Fear of Fines and New Rules

The lives of expatriates working in the United Arab Emirates are often cited as an example of discipline and security. However, investigations reveal that behind this order, thousands of expatriates are constantly struggling with fines and uncertainty due to strict laws, frequent policy changes, and a lack of adequate information. Critics argue that while the government is rigorous in formulating rules, its practical application is often inhumane and one-sided.

Expatriates complain that rules concerning visas, grace periods, company changes, or licenses are often altered suddenly, but these changes are not effectively communicated to them. Md. Rashed (pseudonym), a resident of Sylhet working in Abu Dhabi, stated, “No one clearly informs us when new rules will come into effect or how much time will be given. Later, we find ourselves paying fines for breaking laws.” He believes the government could significantly reduce this hardship by providing advance notice and realistic grace periods.

Another major point of criticism is linguistic discrimination. Most government notices and online services are limited to Arabic and English, despite a large number of South Asian laborers working in the country who are not proficient in these languages. This forces expatriates to depend on brokers and unauthorized agents. A shop worker in Dubai remarked, “If the government informed us in our own language, we wouldn’t have to go to brokers.” Analysts suggest that this weakness has paved the way for a form of silent exploitation.

There is also intense dissatisfaction regarding traffic laws and daily administrative restrictions. Many expatriates believe that the amount of fines is disproportionately high compared to their actual income. A delivery rider working in Sharjah shared that he not only faced a fine but also lost his job due to black points from a minor traffic violation. In his words, “There’s no room for error, but there’s also no humane opportunity to rectify a mistake.”

Business expatriates are also criticizing government policies. Despite continuous updates on Free Zone licenses, bank compliance, VAT, and UBO-related rules, practical guidelines remain unclear. A Bangladeshi entrepreneur doing business in Ajman said, “The government invites investment, but then imposes rules that make it difficult for small businesses to survive.” He alleges that the government does not consult with expatriate entrepreneurs before taking drastic measures such as freezing bank accounts.

Expatriate rights activists believe that the UAE government views expatriates merely as a ‘workforce’ for development and security, with a notable absence of a humanitarian perspective. An activist commented, “Laws can be strict, but without transparency in their application, multilingual information, and realistic timeframes, it does not constitute justice.”

Overall, the investigation clearly shows that while the UAE government’s policies demonstrate discipline, there is a significant lack of an expatriate-friendly approach. These individuals, who spend their days in fear of fines while striving to comply with regulations, need more transparent policies, information disseminated in accessible languages, and humane enforcement. Otherwise, the silent reality of expatriates’ suffering will remain hidden beneath the narrative of development.