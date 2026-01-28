US Ambassador: America Will Work With Elected Government, Not Take Sides

US Ambassador Brent Christensen has stated that the United States will not take a position for any party or side in Bangladesh’s election. The US will work with whichever government the people of Bangladesh elect through their votes.

He made these remarks while speaking to reporters after a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin at the Election Commission building in Dhaka on Wednesday (January 28).

Ambassador Brent Christensen stated that he is highly interested in the upcoming national election on February 12. He mentioned that he is looking forward to this election and is eager to see its results.

He explicitly stated, “The United States government will not take any side in Bangladesh’s election. The right to determine the election’s outcome belongs solely to the people of Bangladesh. We are prepared to work with the government that the people elect as their representative.”

The Ambassador also mentioned his meeting with the Chief Advisor last week, stating that the Chief Advisor expressed optimism that election day would take place in a festive atmosphere. On this matter, he remarked, “I also hope the election will be joyful and celebratory, allowing the people of Bangladesh to cast their votes freely and express their opinions.”

During the meeting, the US Ambassador expressed satisfaction with the information and preparations provided by the Chief Election Commissioner. He stated that the details shared by the CEC regarding election organization made him optimistic. He also reiterated that he is eagerly awaiting the results of the February 12 election.