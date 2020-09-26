uFace Plus Series- the best in class biometric solution from ZKTeco

uFace Plus Series is one of the most premium line of Face detection as well as multi-biometric time attendance and access control system available in the country. This series of product supports a whopping 3,000 palm templates, 3,000 face templates, 4,000 fingerprint templates, and 10,000 cards (optional). That means a wide variety of biometric verification method can be used in a single device for any organization irrespective of their size.

It is equipped with ZKTeco’s latest hardware platform and algorithm like 3-in-1 contactless palm recognition (Palm Shape, Palm Print and Palm Vein). As a result, the terminal can perform bio-authentication with palm vein, palm print, and the shape of the palm. The process is very simple: all you need to do is put up your palm in front of the sensor. The terminal’s touchless palm authentication method with a novel hand tracking technique allows angle tolerance as wide as +/-60° in the roll axis. With the advanced palm and face algorithm and multi-biometric verification technology, users may enjoy the terminal’s enhanced anti-spoofing ability and its significantly enhanced security level.

If you are planning for something on a simple yet effective, then you can opt for uFace401 Plus, uFace402 Plus, uFace602 Plus, uFace202, Plus, uFace302 Plus or even uFace800 Plus. These models are simple, elegant with minimalist design. They provide everything you need for your organization in a compact package.