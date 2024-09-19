UN adopts Bangladesh co-sponsored resolution against Israeli occupation of Palestine

The United Nations General Assembly’s 10th Emergency Special Session has adopted a key resolution endorsing the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) advisory opinion which declared Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories illegal under international law.

The resolution was tabled by Palestine, and was co-sponsored by 53 countries, including Bangladesh, according to a message received here today.

The adoption came through a vote on Wednesday, with 124 countries in favour, 14 against and 43 abstentions. As a co-sponsor, Bangladesh voted in favour.

During the debate in the General Assembly, Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith delivered Bangladesh’s national statement.

Muhith welcomed the advisory opinion of the ICJ as a historic one, and called upon all member states to abide by this.

He also expressed Bangladesh’s grave concern about the ongoing atrocities and high death toll in Gaza, and called for an immediate ceasefire referring to the UN Security Council resolution 2728.

He emphasized that the two-state solution, based on the pre-1967 border of the Palestinian state, is the only pathway for achieving sustainable peace in the Middle East.

The permanent representative also appreciated the roles of the ICJ and the International Criminal Court in the process of ensuring accountability of illegal occupation and mass atrocity crimes in Occupied Palestinian Territories.

He appreciated the UN Secretary-General and UN Human Right High Commissioner’s statements concerning the grave humanitarian and human rights situation in Gaza.

The resolution, in light of the recent ICJ verdict, calls upon Israel to end its unlawful presence in the Palestine, the first step to end its military campaign in Gaza.

The resolution also calls for, among others, the establishment of an international mechanism for reparation for all damage, loss or injury arising from the internationally wrongful acts of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

It also requests the UN secretary-general to present a report on the implementation of the resolution.

The resolution also calls for ensuring accountability for the atrocity crimes committed by Israel, especially in light of the Fourth Geneva Convention on the protection of civilians.

Through adopting the resolution, the general assembly has also decided to hold an international conference within one year on Palestine, with the objective to find out ways and means to establish an independent Palestinian state.

In general, the resolution is being considered as an important step towards achieving solution of the Middle East crisis through implementing the two-state solution.